More than 25% of Western New York’s veteran population have received COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Our local veterans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a very impressive speed.

Dr. John Sellick from the VA Hospital in Buffalo tells us that more than 25% of Western New York’s veteran population has received the shot.

The statewide average is 16%.

Dr. Sellick tells us the VA has an upper hand compared to other vaccine sites.

“You know one of the things we had an advantage because the VA has its own supply of vaccines. so we didn’t have to depend on the state for our vaccines, the VA had their own supply which they set out.” Dr. John Sellick, Buffalo VA

Dr. Sellick says one problem the VA is facing is getting the vaccine into rural communities.