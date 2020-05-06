More than 400 virus tracers in WNY will be contracted by NYS

In this April 20, 2020 photo, Catherine Hopkins, Director of Community Outreach and School Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, right, performs a test on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. New York’s plan for taming the coronavirus hinges on taking a time-tested practice to an extraordinary level: hiring an “army” of people to try to trace everyone who might be infected. It’s part of a common approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing, tracing contacts and isolating those infected. But the scope is staggering even for a public health system that used the technique to combat AIDS and tuberculosis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Wednesday morning, no region of New York has met the criteria for reopening.

New York has been assembling an “army” of virus tracers, who are working to find out more about where the virus has been and how to affects different groups of people.

414 contact tracers in western New York will be contracted by the state.

Currently, Erie County has about 20 contact tracers. The county is working to re-purpose staff members from different departments and train them to be tracers.

During the conference, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stressed the importance of federal aid for local governments.

“That funding must go straight from the federal government to the local governments,” Poloncarz said.

He says that without that kind of help, Erie County will be forced to make numerous cuts, as much as 13.1 percent from the next fiscal year’s budget.

So far, the county has not furloughed any employees, but cuts could come by late May or early-to-mid June if the county doesn’t receive more federal aid.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.