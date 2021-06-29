More than $500,000 in state funding allocated for mental health resources in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Tim Kennedy says more than $509,000 in state funding has been secured to support mental health resources in western New York.

Sen. Kennedy and Crisis Services CEO Jessica Pirro discussed the funding during a conference Tuesday morning.

MORE | Solving big mental health concerns with a little pink sticker

Last year, Crisis Services responded to more than 78,000 calls into its Crisis and Addictions Hotline and more than 13,000 from the NYS Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline and Erie County Domestic Violence Helpline.

According to a report from the NYS Health Foundation, “the proportion of New Yorkers reporting poor mental health has remained high throughout the pandemic, reaching 37 percent of adult New Yorkers in October 2020.”

“We are thrilled and encouraged by the tremendous support Senator Kennedy was able to garner in the state budget. These dollars could not have come at a more critical time in our community and for our organization to support the life saving work provided 24 hours a day.” Jessica Pirro, CEO of Crisis Services

MORE | Ten Lives Club looking for cat accidentally left behind by woman with dementia