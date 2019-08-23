More than a dozen WNY nursing homes get a 1-star rating

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of western New York’s nursing homes could be doing a lot better, according to a new report from Long Term Care Community Coalition.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rated nursing homes on a scale of one to five stars. It may be obvious, but five-star nursing homes are the best.

In New York, 102 nursing homes were given only one star, and 16 of those facilities are around here; specifically, Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

  • The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab Center, Albion
  • Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Batavia
  • Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
  • Buffalo Community Healthcare Center
  • Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo
  • Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns, Buffalo
  • Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba
  • Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab at Aurora Park, East Aurora
  • Newfane Rehabilitation an Health Care Center
  • Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Niagara Falls
  • The Pines Healthcare & Rehab Centers, Olean
  • Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab, Orchard Park
  • Jennie B. Richmond Chaffee Nursing Home Company, Springville
  • Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, Tonawanda
  • Comprehensive Rehab & Nursing Center at Williamsville
  • Williamsville Suburban

MORE | The detailed report can be downloaded here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss