More than a dozen WNY nursing homes get a 1-star rating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of western New York’s nursing homes could be doing a lot better, according to a new report from Long Term Care Community Coalition.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rated nursing homes on a scale of one to five stars. It may be obvious, but five-star nursing homes are the best.

In New York, 102 nursing homes were given only one star, and 16 of those facilities are around here; specifically, Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab Center, Albion

Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Batavia

Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Buffalo Community Healthcare Center

Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo

Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns, Buffalo

Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba

Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab at Aurora Park, East Aurora

Newfane Rehabilitation an Health Care Center

Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Niagara Falls

The Pines Healthcare & Rehab Centers, Olean

Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab, Orchard Park

Jennie B. Richmond Chaffee Nursing Home Company, Springville

Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, Tonawanda

Comprehensive Rehab & Nursing Center at Williamsville

Williamsville Suburban

