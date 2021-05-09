Moviegoers now have more options as Dipson Theaters reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More movie theaters are getting back into the swing of things and now Dipson Theaters are now open, too.

The local movie chain has six theaters in Western New York and one in Warren, Pennsylvania.

All of the theaters are maintaining social distancing and mask protocols, similar to the indoor dining rules, and once you’re seated with your snacks, it’s okay to take the mask off.

After being shuttered for the greater part of last year, the district manager says people are excited to see a movie.

District Manager for Dipson Theatres Tracy Janis told us, “I have had an overwhelming amount of phone calls, people saying ‘Are you open? Can we come back?’ So I think a lot of people do want to come back to the theaters. I think now that a lot of people have been vaccinated, there’s a little more of a reassurance that it’s safe to come out to the theater, and there are a lot of good movies that are coming out.”

Tracy Ianis says when a Quiet Place Part II comes out, all 10 screens will show the locally-filmed and highly anticipated movie.

She says the move to put it all on screens will help make sure everyone who wants to see it on the opening night has that chance despite limited capacities.