M&T Bank sees recent increase in phishing attempts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, tons of locals got a text alerting them about their M&T Bank account, whether or not they even have one.

Here’s an example, courtesy of a viewer:

Rest assured, if you have an M&T Bank account, nothing’s wrong with it. This is an attempt at phishing.

Phishing is when scammers try to lure you in with fraudulent attempts to collect personal or financial information through text, phone or email messages.

M&T says it has seen a recent increase in these cases.

“Our customers should know M&T Bank does not call or send email or text messages requesting customer login credentials, PINs, passwords or personal information,” M&T told News 4.

Anyone who thinks they received a fraudulent message should delete it or forward it to phishing@mtb.com without clicking the link.

Here are some tips provided by M&T: