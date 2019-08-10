Nate McMurray announces he’s running for New York’s 27th Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nate McMurray has announced he’s running for New York’s 27th Congressional district.

In a statement released Saturday morning on Twitter, McMurray said “IT’S OFFICIAL. I’M RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN NY27 “It’s important to oppose Mr. Collins, to oppose the policies coming out of Washington…It’s probably the path of most resistance in a lot of ways. But I do believe that it’s the right fight.”

In the 2018 election for the 27th district, the Grand Island Supervisor lost to Congressmen Chris Collins by just over 1,000 votes.