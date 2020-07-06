National Fuel announces extension of HEAP program

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) has been extended this year, National Fuel announced Monday morning.

The program, which provides assistance through federal funds, has been extended through August 31, or whenever funds are exhausted.

Eligibility for HEAP is based on the last four weeks of a person’s income.

Customers who receive HEAP grants are automatically enrolled in the Statewide Low Income Program (SLIP), which provides monthly discounts on gas delivery charges.

National Fuel says other programs are also available for people who need help making bill payments:

Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund is open year-round and helps qualified customers who are aged 55 years or older, have a certified medical condition, are disabled, are a veteran, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits to prevent an energy emergency.

Deferred Payment Agreement allows the potential to negotiate a repayment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.

Special Protections is applicable for households where all residents are aged 62 years or older, 18 years or younger, blind or disabled.

Budget plan billing is available for customers who want to have level, predictable monthly payments.

On weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., people can call 1-800-365-3234 to discuss any of these programs with a National Fuel customer service representative.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.