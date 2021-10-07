National Fuel: Expect a 43 percent price increase on winter heating bill

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel is warning customers in New York State that come winter, their gas bill will spike.

The utility company estimates the average heat bill in Western New York will increase by 43 percent over what customers paid last winter. The company cites the rising cost of natural gas as a commodity and an expected colder winter for the price increase.

The average National Fuel heating bill, November through March, cost $498 in 2020-21. This winter, they estimate it will cost $714.

Source: National Fuel

National Fuel wants Western New Yorkers to know resources are available to help them pay their gas bill.

The Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund offers grants up to $500 year-round. Qualified customers must be aged 55 years or older, disabled, currently receiving unemployment benefits, or are military veterans.

Deferred Payment Agreement allows customers to negotiate a repayment plan based on individual financial circumstances.

Special Protections is applicable for households where all residents are aged 62 years and up or are 18 years and younger, or are blind or disabled.

The NYS Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides rent, utility, and home energy payment assistance for tenant households.

Budget Plan billing allows winter payments to be spread out over the whole year, providing stable monthly bills.

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)