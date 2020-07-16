National Grid prepares for potential severe weather in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Grid says it’s closely monitoring the weather forecast this afternoon, which calls for potential severe thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain throughout Western New York.

According to National Grid, the most severe weather is expected in the westernmost tip of the state and is predicted to stretch northward along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

“National Grid always keeps an eye on the weather and our crews are prepared to respond if severe weather causes power outages in our region,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa.

Officials encourage customers to be prepared and to keep safety a priority with these reminders: