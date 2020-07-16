National Grid prepares for potential severe weather in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Grid says it’s closely monitoring the weather forecast this afternoon, which calls for potential severe thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain throughout Western New York.
According to National Grid, the most severe weather is expected in the westernmost tip of the state and is predicted to stretch northward along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
“National Grid always keeps an eye on the weather and our crews are prepared to respond if severe weather causes power outages in our region,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa.
Officials encourage customers to be prepared and to keep safety a priority with these reminders:
- Customers can go online to report an outage to National Grid.
- Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
- Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642- 4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
- Keep working flashlights and extra batteries handy and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
- Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
- Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.