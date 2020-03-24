National Grid rate increases delayed until July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting April 1, National Grid customers were supposed to see a rise in their monthly payments. That won’t be the case anytime soon.

Electricity customers will eventually see an approximately four percent increase in their bills, and natural gas bills will go up about five percent. But due to the hardships people are facing in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, National Grid will delay the increases until July 1.

To explain the newly scheduled increases, they are part of a multi-party agreement to reset electricity and gas delivery prices. The price increases will support investments in infrastructure safety and integrity. They’ll also enhance energy efficiency and other initiatives focused on customers.

Along with regular bill increases, a required April 1 update to the low-income customer credit will also be delayed.

“We have made the commitment to help our customers through these challenging times and this is another step on that journey,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s interim U.S. president. “We will continue to closely monitor our customers’ needs during the pandemic and find new ways to assist where we can.”