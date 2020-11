BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new record high temperature of 73 degrees was set at noon on Monday.

News 4’s Mike Cejka says the old record was 70 degrees in 1981.

We may even pick up another degree or two before temperatures start to slip later this Monday afternoon, according to our 4 Warn Weather team.

As for the record highs, two down, one more to go!