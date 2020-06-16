New York Courts to resume some proceedings in-person during Phase 3

(WIVB)–As New York continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic courts in five upstate judicial districts, including Western New York, announced plans to reopen.

We’re told court proceedings for things like child support, essential family court matters, and some plea and sentencing cases will start to take place in person in Phase 3.

Court visitors will be required to undergo COVID-19 screenings and everyone must wear a mask in the courthouse.

Judges also have the option to try some cases virtually if possible.