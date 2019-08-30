News 4 to begin daily broadcasts of National Anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 will soon be one of 171 Nexstar stations across the country to begin daily broadcasts of the U.S. National Anthem.

“The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by a variety of artists and showcase different kinds of music, as part of the company’s new partnership with BMI.

This will happen at 3:58 a.m. each day, beginning on September 2 — Labor Day.

“This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents,” Nexstar President Tim Busch said. “We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

The first group of songwriters to be featured includes Brian Sutherland, Kristen Kelly and Julia Cole.