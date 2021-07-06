News 4’s Al Vaughters to be inducted into Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Al Vaughters will soon be a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Vaughters was announced as a 2021 inductee on Tuesday morning. A nearly three-decade veteran of the News 4 team, Vaughters has been broadcasting in Buffalo since August 1994.

Prior to this, he reported the news at stations in Chicago, Illinois; Dayton, Ohio; Providence, Rhode Island and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A trusted and respected name in the community, Vaughters has brought home a number of awards for his work, including two Emmys and an Excellence in Consumer Reporting Award.

Vaughters’ commitment to the community can be seen beyond the TV screen, too. He is a board member of SABAH (Spirited Athletes Bold at Heart) and co-founder and vice president of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists.

And at home, he’s husband to Michele and the father of two children.

Congratulations, Al!

