Next year’s Ride for Roswell date announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next Ride for Roswell is set to take place on August 7, 2021.

There are two ways to participate in next year’s event — ride alone or with a team at one of the riding locations, or ride any distance at any location during the month.

“If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that cancer doesn’t stop,” Roswell Park President and CEO Dr. Candace Johnson said. “There’s new research and clinical trials that need funding, better treatments to be discovered and more lives to be saved, all because of the continued support of the WNY community.”

Registration for next year’s ride will open to the public on March 1. All funds raised through the event will benefit cancer research and patient care programs at Roswell Park.

This year’s reimagined event, Summer of the Ride, raised more than $3.6 million. Since 1996, Ride for Roswell has raised more than $56 million.