Nick Langworthy files suit against Gov. Cuomo over vacant NY-27 Congressional seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB and WROC) — State Republican chair Nicholas Langworthy, along with two voters, are suing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Board of Elections, claiming residents are being denied their right to representation.

Langworthy claims that by not calling for a special election to fill the the vacant 27th Congressional District seat, Cuomo has denied approximately 750,000 residents their right to representation in the U.S. Congress.

Rep. Chris Collins resigned on September 30 of this year. After his resignation, Cuomo could have called for a special election, or could wait until regular elections are held in November of 2020.

The lawsuit cites similar situations in the past with Cuomo and special elections.

“In 2015, he called a special election for the 11th Congressional District only after being so ordered by a federal court. In 2018, he allowed residents of the 25th Congressional District (wholly within Monroe County) to go unrepresented in the U.S. Congress for almost eight months until a special election was held.”

Langworthy currently serves as the chair of the New York State Republican Committee. He was named chair after having chair the Erie County Committee since 2010.