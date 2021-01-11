NOCO hoping to save customers on energy bills with agreement for solar arrays

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — NOCO says it has entered into a $120 million agreement to buy solar credits from roughly 15 solar array installations across the NYSEG and National Grid service territories.

They say this will allow approximately 60 million kilowatt hours of electricity to be produced each year. NOCO’s goal is to “offset 40 percent of its NOCO Electric portfolio with solar purchases by its residential and commercial customers by 2024.”

Those who are within the National Grid and NYSEG service areas can sign up to participate in the program here. This applies to current and potential NOCO customers, and NOCO says customers can expect to save up to 10 percent on their electric bills.

“NOCO started almost 90 years ago delivering coal by truck so that people could heat their homes and we have continued to meet the ever-changing energy needs and demands of our customers by investing in the creation of our sustainability division,” said James Dentinger, president of NOCO Enterprises, LLC. “Community solar is just the latest offering under our sustainable energy and energy efficiency portfolio.”