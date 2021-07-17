Northtown residents deal with heavy flooding

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Northtowns and parts of Niagara county experienced the worst of Saturday’s rainfall.

Grand Island residents Joanna and Keith Frost spent almost their entire day removing large amounts of water that surrounded their home on Bedell Road.

The front yard of this home on Bedell road in grand island is completely flooded. I’m standing in at least a few inches of water. The home owners tell me this is the worst they’ve seen it. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/IXv4AqJflt — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 17, 2021

“It’s been frustrating,” Joanna said. “Especially since since happened last week Thursday and it happened again and it’s a situation that we’ve made the town aware of and we just want to see some type of action to help it not happen as many times as it’s happened since 2016.”

The couple says this is the worst they’ve seen it and they were upset not one crew member from the town stopped by to help.

“They put a sign up, flooded road. But no, nobody has stopped by, or helped us out at all, not even a fire truck to pump some of this out,” Keith said. “Like my basement’s done. I’ve known not to keep valuable things down there for the past 5 years.”

In the next town over, crews in the Town of Tonawanda were put to work.

Today’s rainy weather is creating quite the mess all across Western New York.



Town of Tonawanda supervisor @joeemmingerr says crews will be keeping an eye on the water levels at Ellicott Creek. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/BK70hTIgVl — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 17, 2021

“We got in our water sewer two crews plus some extra personnel answering phones and our police department has ramped up their staffing as well,” Town Supervisor Joe Emminger said. “Additional dispatchers have been brought in. We’re going full board with addressing this issue.”

Dozens of streets in Tonawanda were flooded, causing issues o the roads.

“As the streets started getting flooded and quite frankly people not using common sense trying to go through the barricades or going through flooded streets, those always cause issues,” Emminger said.

There are a few people out canoeing right now in Ellicott Creek. The water levels here are high and officials do suggest staying off the water today. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/EwNArWSsR5 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 17, 2021

Then, in Ellicott Creek Park, a few people were out enjoying the rainy weather these people took their canoe out in the street.

“We were just bored so we saw all the puddles and stuff and we helped a few people out of the floods,” said David Lanzatlla, who was out canoeing with two other people. “Then we saw this place was flooded so we thought might as well take the canoe over and take it for a spin over the road.”