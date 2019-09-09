Numerous blood drives happening this month as Red Cross helps Dorian victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Dorian has had a devastating impact on parts of the world, and the American Red Cross could use some help.
A series of blood drives will be taking place across the region from Sept. 16-30.
The Red Cross is hoping more donors will give their time (and blood) to help people affected by the storm, which has forced the closure of some blood donation centers and cancelled some drives.
According to the Red Cross, Type B and Type O blood is “especially needed.”
Appointments can be made through the following mediums:
- Using the Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Going to RedCrossBlood.org
- Calling 1-800-733-2767
- Enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device
Financial donations can be made by visiting the website mentioned above, calling the aforementioned number or by texting the word “DORIAN” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Here are the locations of upcoming blood drives in the area:
Allegany
Alfred
9/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alfred University, 1 Saxon Drive
9/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alfred State College, 10 Upper College Drive
_______________
Cattaraugus
Conewango Valley
9/16/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road
Franklinville
9/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main Street
Randolph
9/27/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street
Salamanca
9/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad Street
_______________
Chautauqua
Dunkirk
9/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street
Forestville
9/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street
Fredonia
9/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fredonia Place, 50 Howard Street
Jamestown
9/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., NY State Troopers, 3081 North Main St Ext
9/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 East 4th Street
9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 325 East 4th Street
9/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 120 Chandler Street
Panama
9/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 East Main Street
Westfield
9/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street
_______________
Erie
Alden
9/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crittenden Fire Company, 13415 Genesee Street
Amherst
9/23/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive
Buffalo
9/16/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union
9/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Avenue
Cheektowaga
9/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Resurrection Life Fellowship, 2145 Old Union Road
Derby
9/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Road
Elma
9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elma Public Library, 1860 Bowen Road
Grand Island
9/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road
Hamburg
9/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Avenue
9/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo Street
Lancaster
9/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Avox Systems, 225 Erie Street
9/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Love Joy Church, 5423 Genesee Street
North Collins
9/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Road
Orchard Park
9/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Erie Community College South Campus, 4140 Southwestern Boulevard
Springville
9/18/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
Tonawanda
9/19/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, 44 William Street
_______________
Genesee
Batavia
9/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road
Corfu
9/25/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., High Point Community Church, 1163 Main Road
9/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Dennys, 8484 Alleghany Road
Elba
9/26/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall, 7143 Oak Orchard Road
Stafford
9/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Road, Route 5
_______________
Niagara
Lockport
9/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street
Newfane
9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street
Niagara Falls
9/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Avenue
_______________
Orleans
Albion
9/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31
Kendall
9/20/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway
_______________
Wyoming
Arcade
9/17/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 East Main Street
North Java
9/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., North Java Fire Hall, 4274 Route 98N
Perry
9/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Complete Payroll, 7488 NY-39