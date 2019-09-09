Numerous blood drives happening this month as Red Cross helps Dorian victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Dorian has had a devastating impact on parts of the world, and the American Red Cross could use some help.

A series of blood drives will be taking place across the region from Sept. 16-30.

The Red Cross is hoping more donors will give their time (and blood) to help people affected by the storm, which has forced the closure of some blood donation centers and cancelled some drives.

According to the Red Cross, Type B and Type O blood is “especially needed.”

Appointments can be made through the following mediums:

Using the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Going to RedCrossBlood.org

Calling 1-800-733-2767

Enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

Financial donations can be made by visiting the website mentioned above, calling the aforementioned number or by texting the word “DORIAN” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Here are the locations of upcoming blood drives in the area:

Allegany

Alfred

9/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alfred University, 1 Saxon Drive

9/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alfred State College, 10 Upper College Drive

_______________

Cattaraugus

Conewango Valley

9/16/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road

Franklinville

9/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main Street

Randolph

9/27/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street

Salamanca

9/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad Street

_______________

Chautauqua

Dunkirk

9/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

Forestville

9/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street

Fredonia

9/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fredonia Place, 50 Howard Street

Jamestown

9/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., NY State Troopers, 3081 North Main St Ext

9/19/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 East 4th Street

9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 325 East 4th Street

9/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 120 Chandler Street

Panama

9/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 East Main Street

Westfield

9/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street

_______________

Erie

Alden

9/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crittenden Fire Company, 13415 Genesee Street

Amherst

9/23/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive

Buffalo

9/16/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union

9/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Avenue

Cheektowaga

9/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Resurrection Life Fellowship, 2145 Old Union Road

Derby

9/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Road

Elma

9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elma Public Library, 1860 Bowen Road

Grand Island

9/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road

Hamburg

9/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Avenue

9/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo Street

Lancaster

9/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Avox Systems, 225 Erie Street

9/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Love Joy Church, 5423 Genesee Street

North Collins

9/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Road

Orchard Park

9/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Erie Community College South Campus, 4140 Southwestern Boulevard

Springville

9/18/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda

9/19/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, 44 William Street

_______________

Genesee

Batavia

9/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road

Corfu

9/25/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., High Point Community Church, 1163 Main Road

9/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Dennys, 8484 Alleghany Road

Elba

9/26/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall, 7143 Oak Orchard Road

Stafford

9/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Road, Route 5

_______________

Niagara

Lockport

9/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street

Newfane

9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls

9/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Avenue

_______________

Orleans

Albion

9/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31

Kendall

9/20/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway

_______________

Wyoming

Arcade

9/17/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 East Main Street

North Java

9/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., North Java Fire Hall, 4274 Route 98N

Perry

9/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Complete Payroll, 7488 NY-39