BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The News 4 debate between Congressional candidates Chris Jacobs (R) and Nate McMurray (D), planned for April 7, has been postponed.

McMurray and Jacobs are both looking to fill the 27th Congressional District seat, which was previously occupied by Chris Collins.

The special election for that seat has been pushed from April 28 to June 23.