NY AG orders 31 Buffalo-area medical transport companies to stop conducting group rides

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 31 medical transportation companies in the Buffalo area have been ordered to stop providing group rides.

The 31 in Buffalo are among 78 in this area, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

On March 21, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) ordered these companies to stop conducting medical transportation services for Medicaid recipients with more than one occupant per vehicle.

Cease-and-desist orders were issued by Attorney General Letitia James on Friday.

“We have invested a particularly high level of trust in our medical services providers during this crisis,” James said. “For these companies to continue to conduct group medical transport rides in the face of an explicit prohibition during the unprecedented outbreak of a highly contagious disease, is simply and completely unacceptable. We take these violations very seriously, and my office will deploy any legal means necessary to stop providers from endangering their patients and the general public.”