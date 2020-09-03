NYCLU: Federal court makes changes to bond hearings at local immigration courts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) says a federal court has “halted unconstitutional practices in bond hearings at the Buffalo and Batavia immigration courts that had resulted in the jailing of hundreds of people.”

NYCLU staff attorney Megan Sallomi says “With this ruling, immigrants who are detained will now have a chance at a fair bond hearing and a meaningful shot at release. Like every other system of detention in this country, the government will have to adequately justify its decision to detain someone before a judge, who will hold them to their burden and consider whether other alternatives to detention will adequately serve the public’s interests. The rates of release on bond at the Batavia facility have been among the lowest in the country, but this ruling ensures that everyone held at Batavia will now have a fair day in court.”

NYCLU says the ruling “requires immigration judges to consider alternatives to detention and, if setting bond, an individual’s ability to pay.”

