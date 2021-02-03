NYS: 5 pop-up vaccination events happening in WNY this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five of the 35 pop-up vaccination sites just announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo are in western New York.
The sites will be used to deliver first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.
At sites across New York, the state hopes to vaccinate 25,000 people. After three weeks, these sites will be re-established so that people can receive their second doses.
Here are the dates and locations of the pop-up sites, but times when they’ll operate were not listed:
The Belle Center
104 Maryland Street
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo
Second Baptist Church
18 Church Street
Lackawanna, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Catholic Health
Wrobel Towers
800 Niagara Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Doris Jones Family Resource Building
3001 9th Street
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
