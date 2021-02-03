NYS: 5 pop-up vaccination events happening in WNY this week

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five of the 35 pop-up vaccination sites just announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo are in western New York.

The sites will be used to deliver first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

At sites across New York, the state hopes to vaccinate 25,000 people. After three weeks, these sites will be re-established so that people can receive their second doses.

Here are the dates and locations of the pop-up sites, but times when they’ll operate were not listed:

The Belle Center
104 Maryland Street
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice

Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo

Second Baptist Church
18 Church Street
Lackawanna, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Catholic Health

Wrobel Towers
800 Niagara Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Doris Jones Family Resource Building
3001 9th Street
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss