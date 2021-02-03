NYS: 5 pop-up vaccination events happening in WNY this week

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five of the 35 pop-up vaccination sites just announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo are in western New York.

The sites will be used to deliver first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

At sites across New York, the state hopes to vaccinate 25,000 people. After three weeks, these sites will be re-established so that people can receive their second doses.

Here are the dates and locations of the pop-up sites, but times when they’ll operate were not listed:

The Belle Center

104 Maryland Street

Buffalo, NY

Open Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice

Mt. Olive Baptist Church

701 E. Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Open Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo

Second Baptist Church

18 Church Street

Lackawanna, NY

Open Friday, February 5

Provider Partnership: Catholic Health

Wrobel Towers

800 Niagara Avenue

Niagara Falls, NY

Open Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Doris Jones Family Resource Building

3001 9th Street

Niagara Falls, NY

Open Friday, February 5

Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center