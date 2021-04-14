NYS awarding $1.5 million to local non-profits for workforce training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four local non-profits will share in $1.5 million from the Western New York Workforce Development Challenge.

The program is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion initiative.

“These program awardees will provide professionals with the training and skills they need to compete in today’s fast-growing industries and help New York build back better. The state’s workforce must adapt in order to take full advantage of the opportunities in the rapidly changing economy, and our Workforce Development Challenge is giving Western New Yorkers the edge they need to succeed.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Here are the local organizations being awarded money:

BCAT Workforce Development Hub

Organization: Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, Inc.

WDC Award Amount: $482,350

Description: BCAT Workforce Development Hub (WDH) will be creating a new program to provide training for careers in IT/Tech, including as IT Helpdesk Technicians, Salesforce System Administrators, and Microsoft 365 Administrators. BCAT will apply its holistic approach to workforce development, with essential and professional skill building included in the curricula.



Training Opportunities for Workforce Ex-Offender Re-Entry (TOWER)

Organization: Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc.

WDC Award Amount: $273,083

Description: Community Missions is expanding its Parole Re-Entry program to include a 13-week training program in tourism and hospitality occupations through a combination of real-world work experience and soft skills learning as a means to build/rebuild their work history, resume and network. Participants will have the opportunity to obtain industry certifications and placement with hospitality industry partners in Niagara Falls.

Project Location: Niagara County



Goodskills Career Builder

Organization: Goodwill of Western New York

WDC Award Amount: $250,000

Description: Goodwill will launch a workforce readiness program that fills an ecosystem gap and will help promote diversity and equity in the workforce. Participants will be equipped with the soft skills employers require, giving them access to higher wage jobs and career pathway opportunities. The program will include career readiness services, individually focused career counseling, job placement with Advanced Manufacturing and Tech companies/programs, and retention assistance.

Project Location: Erie County



JCC Short-Term Advanced Manufacturing Training

Organization: Jamestown Community College Foundation

WDC Award Amount: $541,765

Description: JCC will launch a new Short-Term Advanced Manufacturing Training program to prepare individuals for jobs in advanced manufacturing through CNC/Machining and machining technician programs. The 8- to 10-week programs will include immersive training and trainee supports, preparing individuals for immediate entry into the workforce.

Project Location: Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties