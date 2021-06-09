NYS hears public feedback about developing wind energy off the Great Lakes

(WIVB) — People living along Lake Erie and Ontario got to sound-off on developing wind energy in the Great Lakes.

The state held a public feedback event Wednesday on Zoom. Two residents from Erie County gave their opinions on putting wind turbines in the Great Lakes.

Related Content Allegany County dairy farm fights to stop manufacturing plant from being built on their property

“I support the project, I think the economic benefits it could bring to Erie county are immense. A lot of jobs that could be developed,” said one member of the public.

“There’s going to be problems. There’s going to be detriments to the environment and I can tell you right now. Looking out my window the wind is not blowing, which means the turbines are not blowing,” said another.

New York State is currently working on a study about creating wind energy in the Great Lakes.

That study is expected to be finished early next year.