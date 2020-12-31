NYS Police cracking down on NYE drunk drivers

(WIVB)– State Police are cracking down on drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve.

New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan says police will have check-points set up tonight.

More than 30% of deadly crashes in the state are alcohol-related.

Trooper O’Callaghan says the pandemic hasn’t impacted the number of DWI arrests.

“A lot of businesses are closed, they close at 10 or they’re completely closed, but what people are starting to do, it’s no surprise, they’re starting to go to people’s houses, gather at people’s homes. So if you’re going to do that, do it safely, do it in a way that’s COVID compliant, but also, the biggest thing is you have to get from that place back to your house and if alcohol is a factor, please don’t drink and drive.” James O’Callaghan, Trooper, New York State Police

Trooper O’Callaghan says troopers will also be looking for distracted drivers.