NYSEG and RG&E donate $50,000 to FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food banks across New York are getting some help from NYSEG and RG&E, as the companies announced donations adding up to $275,000.

$50,000 of that is going to FeedMore WNY, in an effort to help the organization’s COVID-19 response.

FeedMore WNY provides nutritious food and support to people in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from NYSEG to support our ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “There is an overwhelming need for food assistance in our community as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Those who are reaching out to FeedMore WNY and our partner agencies include people who have been laid off due to the outbreak, families with children who are no longer receiving school meals and aging community members who are either unable or too frightened to leave home. This donation will enable FeedMore WNY to continue to provide our hungry neighbors with the assistance they so desperately need.”

Prior to this, NYSEG and RG&E donated 17,700 N95 and surgical masks to New York’s COVID-19 response effort.

