BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Girl Scouts are partnering with Paula’s Donuts for something special!

Since the Girl Scouts can’t make their cookie dough this year, Paula’s came up with a way to support their cookie fundraiser.

They’ll be making Thin Mint donuts and Caramel Delites donuts starting August 13th.

Half of the money raised from sales will go to the Girl Scouts.