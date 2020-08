BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paula’s Donuts raised $19,000 for the Girl Scouts of Western New York.

The shop sold Thin Mint and Caramel Delite donuts last week to help raise money for the Scouts, since their cookie dough sale was sidelined because of the pandemic.

Officials with Paula’s are thanking the staff and customers that made this possible.