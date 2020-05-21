Paula’s Donuts reopens

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The highly-anticipated day many western New Yorkers have been waiting for is here — the reopening of Paula’s Donuts.

All three locations in Clarence, West Seneca and the Town of Tonawanda are open for business, but with the coronavirus pandemic still going on, there are restrictions.

Eating inside will not be permitted, so take-out is the only option.

Customers may come in and pick what they want or call ahead and order on the phone.

Temporary business hours are every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

