Paula’s Donuts to reopen May 21

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donut lovers, rejoice. Paula’s Donuts is reopening on May 21.

Temporary business hours at all three locations (Tonawanda, Clarence and West Seneca) will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Eating inside will not be permitted, as Paula’s will temporarily only do take-out when they reopen.

Customers may come in and pick what they want or call ahead and order on the phone.

