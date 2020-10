BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Paula’s Donuts announced that $9,000 was raised to help out Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The popular donut chain raised the money over the course of two days last week. The funds came from sales of limited edition cereal-themed donuts.

Half of the proceeds from those donuts are being donated to The Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.