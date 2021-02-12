People with developmental disabilities receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(WIVB) — Dozens of people enthusiastically took a needle to the arm for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Many of the people who got shots that day have developmental disabilities and are in one of the state’s priority groups.

Mindy Cervoni, CEO of Community Services for Every1, says “It’s highly important that people with developmental disabilities get vaccinated. They are significantly more likely to have health conditions or die from COVID-19. We’re very fortunate to partner with the county. This is the first closed POD that the county did. We’re so appreciative to live in Erie County where they are very proactive in supporting people with disabilities making sure they’re first on the list to get vaccinated.”

After they got their shots, they watched a movie, and then got a sticker from Senator Sean Ryan. Ryan says the state’s vaccine supply issue needs to be addressed so they can keep vaccinations going.

“There is absolutely not enough supply, so what we’re doing is rationing it,” Ryan says. “So, a lot of people are now eligible for the vaccine, but there’s not enough supply for everybody. We can’t hold big locations and say come get your shots, because we don’t have enough. And it’s only going to get worse next week, now that they opened up the eligibility for people with other illnesses regardless of your age. So that just means more people are eligible.”