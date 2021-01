A Federal prosecutor said the Cheektowaga man charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 deadly attack had refused to tell the FBI his whereabouts after they had searched his home.

Pete Harding, 47, appeared remotely in federal court in D.C. Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance in the nation’s capital on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.