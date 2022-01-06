PHOTOS: Lake snow lands in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Thursday marks one year since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that aimed to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and led to President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

The Department of Justice has made more than 700 arrests in the past year in connection with the riot, including several people from Western New York. "The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," the DOJ writes on its website.