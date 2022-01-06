Skip to content
PHOTOS: Lake snow lands in WNY
Western New York
by:
News 4 Staff
Posted:
Jan 6, 2022 / 09:48 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2022 / 09:51 AM EST
4 WARN WEATHER |
See the latest forecast here.
Elma
Buffalo, near the Skyway entrance
Katie, Cheektowaga
Kenneth, Springville
Marlene, south Buffalo
Buffalo, near the Skyway
Sonia, Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood
Viewer photo from downtown Buffalo
