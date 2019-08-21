PHOTOS: Storms, flooding impact the morning commute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Local runners are gaining an extra boost of energy at races, thanks to a 'hype man' who's pumping them up. Steve Procknal brings a speaker, a cow bell and his booming voice to WNY races, and cheers on runners during the toughest parts of the routes.

"Awhile back, friends were coming for holidays they would always say to me, 'Steve, we know know which one the Buffalo terminal is because we see the most unhealthy people there,'" Procknal said. "And I remember when I moved home, I was like, 'I'm not cool with that.' And I made a pact about six years ago to say that if I can help improve the fitness and wellness in my own community, then I feel like I'm doing a contribution to the city."