BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across Erie, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, thousands of people lost power due to the overnight storms.

Around 6 a.m., the number of NYSEG and National Grid customers without it added up to more than 6,000.

By the time another hour had passed, that number had been cut by roughly half. Most of the outages are expected to be resolved by 9 a.m.

