PHOTOS: WNY gets blanketed in snow

Much of western New York is covered in snow, with some places getting more than others. Take a look at some of the photos we’ve received from viewers!
MORE | See the full 4 Warn Forecast here.
Latest Posts
- US travel ban begins as omicron variant spreads globally
- AG releases Andrew Cuomo video testimony from sexual harassment investigation
- Testing requirements changing for Canadian travelers
- 13 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
- Amid omicron variant concerns, Hochul mandates booster availability at all NY nursing homes