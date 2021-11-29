PHOTOS: WNY gets blanketed in snow

Western New York

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Much of western New York is covered in snow, with some places getting more than others. Take a look at some of the photos we’ve received from viewers!

  • Christopher, Ellicottville
  • Jake, Kennedy
  • Jason, Lockport
  • Jeffrey, Little Valley
  • Jillian, Forestville
  • Terri, Ellington
  • Robert, South Dayton

MORE | See the full 4 Warn Forecast here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now