Pizzerias anticipate record breaking sales for Super Bowl Sunday

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a yearly tradition most people probably don’t think twice about- ordering pizza and wings to watch the Super Bowl. In anticipation of record breaking numbers, Franco’s Pizza says they’ve been getting ready.

“We’ve had a lot of big days. We’ve had a lot of practice days, cause of our awesome Bills performance,” says Marketing Director, Walter Smietana. “So it was very busy days…very ‘super bowl -like’, in fact.”

Smietana says when it comes down to it, this specific Sunday makes a big difference for their business.

“Other big days are Halloween, New Years Eve, Valentines Day, of course the playoff games are huge for us,” says Smietana. “We’ll see a 25% increase and a 100% increase in chicken wings. So the chicken wing is king on the super bowl. There’s nothing like it,” he added.

It might not be the biggest shock, coming from the Chicken Wing Capital of the world, but the orders speak for themselves.

“Here’s a good number. About 40,000 chicken wings. We have 5 shops, so we’ll cook about 40,000 wings.”

And when it comes to pizzas, they’re in high demand. Smietana says the best way to make sure you get one is to order your pizza for pick up, early in the day, and reheating it later on. He also says there comes a point where they get so busy, they might have to turn people away.

“People get their food earlier, between 3 and 6. And it’s very very busy. It’s like Black Friday, but for the pizza business,” he said. “We’re going to do, gosh, probably between 2,500 to 3,000 pizzas will be sold tomorrow. And most of those are in that time frame.