Places to watch a tree lighting ceremony this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people are already celebrating the December holidays, while others wait until Thanksgiving has passed.

For those wanting to eat some turkey first, they can begin celebrating with a tree lighting ceremony next month.

Here are some tree lighting ceremonies happening in our area:

BUFFALO

December 6 – KeyBank Holiday Live at Larkin 2019, Larkin Square – 5 to 8 p.m.

December 7 – Christmas in Wonderland, MLK Jr. Park and Casino Building – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 7 – Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza – 5 to 8 p.m.

WILLIAMSVILLE