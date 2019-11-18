Breaking News
No one injured when home explodes in Cattaraugus County

Places to watch a tree lighting ceremony this holiday season

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:
christmas-tree_495255

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people are already celebrating the December holidays, while others wait until Thanksgiving has passed.

For those wanting to eat some turkey first, they can begin celebrating with a tree lighting ceremony next month.

Here are some tree lighting ceremonies happening in our area:

BUFFALO

  • December 6 – KeyBank Holiday Live at Larkin 2019, Larkin Square – 5 to 8 p.m.
  • December 7 – Christmas in Wonderland, MLK Jr. Park and Casino Building – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • December 7 – Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza – 5 to 8 p.m.

WILLIAMSVILLE

  • December 7 – Holiday in the Village, Village Hall – 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss