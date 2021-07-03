Police crackdown on impaired driving this holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State police are cracking down on impaired driving this weekend.

Enhanced enforcement started Friday night and goes through Monday.

State and local law enforcement are working to keep dunk, high and aggressive drivers off the road.

State police say if you’re drinking, make plans to get home.

“We want to make sure your family goes to and from as safely as possible. So, don’t be surprised if you see sobriety checkpoints, dedicated DWI patrols, to make sure you have the safest weekend,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan.

State police also want to remind people, if you go to a fireworks show — lock your doors.

They’re seeing an uptick in the number of cars that thieves are breaking into.