Power outages across Western New York

(WIVB) — Strong and damaging winds ripping through Western New York with gusts between 65 and 70 mph are causing widespread power outages.

We’re tracking where the outages are and how many National Grid and NYSEG customers are affected.

According to National Grid, as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, the outage numbers were as follows:

Erie County: 21,334 customers affected by outages of 284,860 customers in the area

Niagara County: 19,998 affected of 83,165

Chautauqua County: 1,268 affected of 41,238

Cattaraugus County: 672 affected of 31,959

Genesee County: 8,076 affected of 27,109

Monroe County: 3,699 affected of 21,269

Orleans County: 8,042 affected of 19,601

Livingston County: 895 affected of 16,466

Allegany County: 204 affected of 7,096

Ontario County: 540 affected of 4,666

Wyoming County: 1,261 affected of 3,591

According to NYSEG, as of 7:35 p.m. Friday, the outage numbers were as follows:

Erie County: 23,477 customers affected by outages of 154,187 customers in the area

Niagara County: 2,952 affected of 20,222

Chautauqua County: 55 affected of 5,220

Cattaraugus County: 487 affected of 4,649

Livingston County: 39 affected of 7,155

Ontario County: 40 affected of 18,301

Wyoming County: 288 affected of 12,328

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.