Power outages across Western New York

(WIVB) — Strong and damaging winds ripping through Western New York with gusts between 65 and 70 mph are causing widespread power outages.
We’re tracking where the outages are and how many National Grid and NYSEG customers are affected.
According to National Grid, as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, the outage numbers were as follows:
- Erie County: 21,334 customers affected by outages of 284,860 customers in the area
- Niagara County: 19,998 affected of 83,165
- Chautauqua County: 1,268 affected of 41,238
- Cattaraugus County: 672 affected of 31,959
- Genesee County: 8,076 affected of 27,109
- Monroe County: 3,699 affected of 21,269
- Orleans County: 8,042 affected of 19,601
- Livingston County: 895 affected of 16,466
- Allegany County: 204 affected of 7,096
- Ontario County: 540 affected of 4,666
- Wyoming County: 1,261 affected of 3,591
According to NYSEG, as of 7:35 p.m. Friday, the outage numbers were as follows:
- Erie County: 23,477 customers affected by outages of 154,187 customers in the area
- Niagara County: 2,952 affected of 20,222
- Chautauqua County: 55 affected of 5,220
- Cattaraugus County: 487 affected of 4,649
- Livingston County: 39 affected of 7,155
- Ontario County: 40 affected of 18,301
- Wyoming County: 288 affected of 12,328
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.