What to do if you lose power during high winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, a high wind watch will take effect across western New York, with Allegany County as an exception.

The watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. During the same time frame, a lakeshore flood watch will take effect on the shoreline of Erie and Chautauqua counties.

The wind storm western New York is preparing for could do some serious damage. Because of that, National Grid wants people to be ready to take proper action when dealing with it.

Here are some tips on what to do if the storm causes you to lose power:

“If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642- 4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties. Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage.”