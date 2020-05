(WIVB)–Don’t expect to be able to travel to Canada anytime soon unless you live or work there.

Canada’s Prime Minister says current restrictions at the border with the U.S. are working and they are necessary.

An agreement between the U.S. and Canada allowing only essential cross-border travel runs through next Thursday.

Today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, to protect Canadians, Canada would continue restrictions on travel but he did not specifically say those would continue past that date.