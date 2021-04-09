Qualifying individuals can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at select Wegmans

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Starting Thursday, you can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at select Wegmans across New York.

The grocery store chain is offering both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to anyone who’s 18 or older.

Officials with Wegmans say while this is exciting news, supplies can vary week to week.

Regional Pharmacy Manager Frank Pietrantoni tells us, “The supply is dictated by New York State, each provider submits their needs to the state each week then the state supplies a weekly allocation of vaccines to each provider.”

Additional vaccine appointments will be available Friday starting at 1 p.m.

To schedule a time you can click here or call 1-800-207-6099.