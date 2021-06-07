Rachel’s Mediterranean giving free fries to donors at ConnectLife blood drives in June

(WIVB) — ConnectLife is teaming up with Rachel’s Mediterranean to treat blood donors to free fries.

According to ConnectLife, Statistics show that emergency rooms and trauma centers are often at their busiest throughout the summer months. It also says this is a time when blood centers have the most difficulty collecting blood.

Donors at all ConnectLife blood drive during June will receive a coupon for free fries that they can use at any Rachel’s location.

Officials say up to three lives can be saved in Western New York for every pint of blood collected through this promotion.

For drive locations and to make an appointment, visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 716-529-4270.