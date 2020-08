BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A series of new testing sites are opening up all across Western New York.

Kaleida is partnering with the state to provide those sties.

There are three in Buffalo, one in Dunkirk, one in Williamsville, one in West Seneca, one in Niagara Falls, and one in Lockport.

The sites are doing rapid testing so you’ll get the results within an hour.

The sites are open tomorrow, through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You are encouraged to make an appointment if you are looking to get a test.