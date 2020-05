CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning’s low temperature of 31 degrees at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport tied the record for lowest temperature on May 12.

The record was set more than a century ago, in 1907.

On Tuesday morning, the temperature reached 31 degrees at 6:12.

