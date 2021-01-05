Red Cross offering blood donors chance to go to Super Bowl LVI

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donating blood or platelets could give you a chance at watching next year’s Super Bowl in-person.
The American Red Cross says that anyone who donates during the month of January will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Along with that, those who donate through January 20 will also be entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card for food and fun.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250 percent since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
Below are the upcoming dates, times and locations for donating in western New York. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit this site, use the Red Cross’ Blood Donor app, or activate the Blood Scheduling skill for Amazon Alexa.
Allegany County
Almond
1/11/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Almond Fire Dept, 1 Marvin Lane
Andover
1/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Andover Fire Department, 60 South Main Street
Canaseraga
1/19/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
Cuba
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St
Wellsville
1/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wellsville Bible Church, 2896 New York 417
1/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street
_______________
Cattaraugus County
Conewango Valley
1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road
Franklinville
1/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main St
Olean
1/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
1/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
Randolph
1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street
Salamanca
1/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive
1/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Seneca Allegany Casino, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd
1/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St
West Valley
1/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Church – Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.
_______________
Chautauqua County
Ashville
1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashville Fire Department, 5338 Stow Road
Cassadaga
1/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street
Clymer
1/20/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ABBE Reformed Church, 895 Clymer Sherman Rd
Dunkirk
1/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street
1/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dunkin Donuts, 3929 Vineyard
Falconer
1/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Levant Wesleyan Church, 1670 Lindquist Dr
Forestville
1/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street
Jamestown
1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St
1/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St
1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue
1/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St
1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St
Sheridan
1/27/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sheridan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6390, 2556 Route 20
Westfield
1/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street
_______________
Erie County
Amherst
1/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
1/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Watson Bowman Acme, 95 Pineview Dr.
1/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
1/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department, 6777 Main St
1/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Hwy
1/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
1/20/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
1/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
Buffalo
1/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marian Professional Center, 515 Abbott Rd
1/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
Depew
1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Centerpointe Community Church, 56 Burlington Ave
Derby
1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd
East Aurora
1/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 362, 365 Center St.
Eden
1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Eden United Methodist Church, 2820 East Church St.
Getzville
1/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 2640 North Forest Rd
1/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd
Grand Island
1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus, 1841 Whitehaven Rd
Hamburg
1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Rd
1/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave
1/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St
Holland
1/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 46 N. Main St.
Kenmore
1/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave
North Collins
1/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd
Orchard Park
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Evangelical Lutheran, 4536 S. Buffalo St.
1/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave
Springville
1/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
Tonawanda
1/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
1/21/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Eldredge Bicycle Club, Eldredge Bicycle Club, 17 Broad St
West Falls
1/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd.
West Seneca
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road
1/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St
_______________
Genesee County
Alexander
1/15/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98
Batavia
1/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Social Services Building, 5130 E Main St Rd
1/18/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Rd
1/19/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd
Corfu
1/27/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., High Point Community Church, 1163 Main Road
Darien Center
1/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Rd
Stafford
1/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5
_______________
Niagara County
Barker
1/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Rd
Lewiston
1/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St
Lockport
1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, 7195 Plank Rd
1/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St.
Newfane
1/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street
Niagara Falls
1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave
North Tonawanda
1/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nash Road Free Methodist Church, 958 Nash Rd
1/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave
_______________
Orleans County
Albion
1/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St
Kendall
1/19/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kendall Town Hall, 1873 Kendall Rd
Lyndonville
1/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St
Medina
1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 West Center Street Ext.
_______________
Wyoming County
Arcade
1/19/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.
Strykersville
1/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Strykersville Fire Hall, 594 Minkel Rd.
