Red Cross offering blood donors chance to go to Super Bowl LVI

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donating blood or platelets could give you a chance at watching next year’s Super Bowl in-person.

The American Red Cross says that anyone who donates during the month of January will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Along with that, those who donate through January 20 will also be entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card for food and fun.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250 percent since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

Below are the upcoming dates, times and locations for donating in western New York. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit this site, use the Red Cross’ Blood Donor app, or activate the Blood Scheduling skill for Amazon Alexa.

Allegany County

Almond

1/11/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Almond Fire Dept, 1 Marvin Lane

Andover

1/7/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Andover Fire Department, 60 South Main Street

Canaseraga

1/19/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Cuba

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St

Wellsville

1/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wellsville Bible Church, 2896 New York 417

1/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street

_______________

Cattaraugus County

Conewango Valley

1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road

Franklinville

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main St

Olean

1/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street

1/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Randolph

1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street

Salamanca

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive

1/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Seneca Allegany Casino, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd

1/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St

West Valley

1/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Church – Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.

_______________

Chautauqua County

Ashville

1/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashville Fire Department, 5338 Stow Road

Cassadaga

1/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Clymer

1/20/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ABBE Reformed Church, 895 Clymer Sherman Rd

Dunkirk

1/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

1/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dunkin Donuts, 3929 Vineyard

Falconer

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Levant Wesleyan Church, 1670 Lindquist Dr

Forestville

1/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street

Jamestown

1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St

1/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St

1/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue

1/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St

1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St

Sheridan

1/27/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sheridan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6390, 2556 Route 20

Westfield

1/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street

_______________

Erie County

Amherst

1/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

1/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Watson Bowman Acme, 95 Pineview Dr.

1/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

1/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department, 6777 Main St

1/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Hwy

1/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

1/20/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

1/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

1/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marian Professional Center, 515 Abbott Rd

1/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

Depew

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Centerpointe Community Church, 56 Burlington Ave

Derby

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd

East Aurora

1/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 362, 365 Center St.

Eden

1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Eden United Methodist Church, 2820 East Church St.

Getzville

1/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 2640 North Forest Rd

1/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd

Grand Island

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus, 1841 Whitehaven Rd

Hamburg

1/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Rd

1/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave

1/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St

Holland

1/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 46 N. Main St.

Kenmore

1/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave

North Collins

1/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd

Orchard Park

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Evangelical Lutheran, 4536 S. Buffalo St.

1/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave

Springville

1/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda

1/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd

1/21/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Eldredge Bicycle Club, Eldredge Bicycle Club, 17 Broad St

West Falls

1/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd.

West Seneca

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road

1/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St

_______________

Genesee County

Alexander

1/15/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98

Batavia

1/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Social Services Building, 5130 E Main St Rd

1/18/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Rd

1/19/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd

Corfu

1/27/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., High Point Community Church, 1163 Main Road

Darien Center

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Rd

Stafford

1/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5

_______________

Niagara County

Barker

1/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Rd

Lewiston

1/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport

1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, 7195 Plank Rd

1/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

1/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St.

Newfane

1/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave

North Tonawanda

1/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nash Road Free Methodist Church, 958 Nash Rd

1/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave

_______________

Orleans County

Albion

1/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St

Kendall

1/19/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kendall Town Hall, 1873 Kendall Rd

Lyndonville

1/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St

Medina

1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 West Center Street Ext.

_______________

Wyoming County

Arcade

1/19/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.

Strykersville

1/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Strykersville Fire Hall, 594 Minkel Rd.